CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-1/2-month low of 0.5854 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5879.Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi dropped to 3-day lows of 1.8007 and 1.1049 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7958 and 1.1025, respectively.The kiwi edged down to 91.29 against the yen, from Wednesday's closing value of 91.39.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around against the 0.57 against the greenback, 1.83 against the euro, 1.11 against the aussie and 89.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX