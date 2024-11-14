LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L) reported that its first half operating profit before tax increased to 2.05 billion pounds from 1.67 billion pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 211.6 pence compared to 173.0 pence. Gross investment return increased to 2.02 billion pounds from 1.71 billion pounds.Total return was 2.05 billion pounds or 10% on opening shareholders' funds. NAV per share was 2,261 pence.Action generated net sales of 9.57 billion euros compared to 7.91 billion euros, prior year. Operating EBITDA was 1.34 billion euros compared to 1.06 billion euros. Like-for-like sales growth was 9.8% in the nine reporting periods ending on 29 September 2024. 3i received proceeds of 1.16 billion pounds from Action in the period and reinvested a total of 768 million pounds, increasing gross equity stake from 54.8% to 57.9%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX