LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax Group plc (SPX.L), on Thursday, reported that group organic sales growth for the ten months ended 31 October was ahead of the first half of the year with sales above the prior year comparator in all three Businesses, excluding currency effects.In the four months ended 31 October, Steam Thermal Solutions (STS) returned to organic sales growth. In Electric Thermal Solutions (ETS), organic sales growth was higher than in the first half. In the Industrial Process Heating segment, the company increased shipments from its strong order book through delivery of ongoing operational improvements. In the Industrial Equipment Heating segment, organic sales growth was modestly positive against a weak prior year comparator as the company has yet to see a recovery in demand from customers in the Semicon sector.In Watson-Marlow, sales to Biopharm customers were supported by order book that has continued to normalise towards lower historic levels. Process Industries organic sales growth improved further, above the first half of the year, supporting overall organic sales growth in Watson-Marlow.The company further stated that it expects mid-single digit organic revenue growth for the full year and an adjusted operating profit margin broadly in line with the 2023 margin of about 20.0% - adjusted for currency headwinds.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX