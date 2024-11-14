LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg-headquartered grocery store operator B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) reported that its interim profit for the 26 weeks to 28 September 2024 declined to 123 million pounds or 12.3 pence per share from 164 million pounds or 16.3 pence per share in the prior year.Profit on ordinary activities before tax for the period was 169 million pounds down from 222 million pounds in the prior year.Adjusted (pre-IFRS 16) earnings per share was 14.7 pence compared to 15.4 pence last year.Group revenues for the period rose 3.7% to 2.644 billion pounds, driven by volume growth and a 3.9% increase at constant currency.The company said it will pay an interim dividend of 5.3 pence per share on 13 December 2024 to shareholders on the register at 22 November 2024. The ex-dividend date will be 21 November 2024.The company anticipates full-year Group adjusted EBITDA (pre-IFRS 16) to be in the range of 620 million pounds - 660 million pounds.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX