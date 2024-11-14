LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group Plc (KIE.L), an infrastructure and construction company, said on Thursday that its trading from July 1 is in line with expectations and similar to the prior year, where the Group's performance is expected to be second-half weighted.The order book currently stands at around 10.9 billion pounds, compared with 10.8 billion pounds as of June 30.Andrew Davies, Chief Executive of Kier Group, said: 'The current financial year has started well and we are trading in line with our expectations. We are well positioned to benefit from UK Government infrastructure spending plans into areas where Kier offers market leading services. These strong structural drivers and further investments will allow us to further generate shareholder returns.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX