BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Thursday as investors reacted to upbeat earnings news and awaited Eurozone GDP later in the day.Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel warned on Wednesday that Donald Trump's threatened trade levies risk derailing the German economy.'If the tariff plans are implemented, it could cost us 1 percent of economic output,' he told Die Zeit newspaper in an interview.The benchmark DAX was up 136 points, or 0.7 percent, at 19,139 after falling 0.2 percent in the previous session.Deutsche Telekom rallied 2.7 percent after the telecoms group beat third-quarter profit expectations and raised its full-year core profit guidance.Engineering group Siemens soared 7.3 percent after Q4 earnings topped expectations.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX