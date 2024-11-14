BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at RMB6.538 billion, or RMB10.14 per share. This compares with RMB7.836 billion, or RMB12.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB7.499 billion or RMB11.63 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to RMB26.209 billion from RMB27.270 billion last year.Netease Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): RMB6.538 Bln. vs. RMB7.836 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB10.14 vs. RMB12.06 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB26.209 Bln vs. RMB27.270 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX