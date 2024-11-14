BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Youdao, Inc. (DAO):Earnings: RMB86.25 million in Q3 vs. -RMB102.91 million in the same period last year. EPS: RMB0.74 in Q3 vs. -RMB0.85 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Youdao, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB88.66 million or RMB0.76 per share for the period.Revenue: RMB1.572 billion in Q3 vs. RMB1.538 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX