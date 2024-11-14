Green Hydrogen Systems A/S: Green Hydrogen Systems' extraordinary general meeting on 14 November 2024

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Decisions at extraordinary general meeting

Green Hydrogen Systems' extraordinary general meeting on 14 November 2024

Today on 14 November 2024, an extraordinary general meeting of Green Hydrogen A/S was held at Plesner Law Firm P/S on Amerika Plads 37, DK-2100 Copenhagen, Denmark

On the Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders resolved:

1) to adopt a share capital reduction by way of transfer to a special reserve, including a proposal to adopt a reduction in the nominal value of each share;

2) to issue an an authorisation to the Board of Directors to issue shares without pre-emption rights;

3) to issue authorisations to the Board of Directors to issue shares with pre-emption rights and warrants without pre-emption rights; and

4) to issue an authorisation to the Board of Directors to issue convertible bonds without pre-emption rights

Copenhagen, Denmark, 14 November 2024

Board of directors of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

*****

For more info please contact:

Lene Rode, Head of Communications & External Relations, +45 4085 2619, lro@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 15 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems

Ticker: GREENH