BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Youdao, Inc. (DAO) reported third quarter net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 86.3 million, compared with a net loss of RMB 102.9 million, last year. Net income per ADS was RMB 0.74, compared with a net loss per ADS of RMB 0.85.Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 88.7 million, compared with a non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 67.3 million, last year. Non-GAAP net income per ADS was RMB 0.76, compared with a non-GAAP net loss per ADS of RMB 0.55.Net revenues for the third quarter were RMB 1.6 billion, a 2.2% increase from prior year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX