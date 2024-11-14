Alisa Bank Plc: Insider information: Alisa Bank Plc appoints Sampsa Laine as CEO and chair of the management team

ALISA BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, INSIDE INFORMATION, 14.11.2024 AT 9.00 EET

The Board of Directors of Alisa Bank Plc has appointed Sampsa Laine (Master of Science (Econ.) as CEO and chair of the management team. Laine will start in his position on 1 December 2024. Laine's membership in Alisa Bank's Board of Directors will end at the same time.

Sampsa Laine has strong expertise in banking and banking related risks. He started his career as an expert and later on as a manager in capital market area in various Northern European banks. Since 2013 he held leading positions within retail banking in Nordea Bank being responsible for product offering to SME sector and digital services to corporate customers. After 2020 Laine has had several board memberships and has advised a number of digitalization projects within banking sector. He has gained experience both as a leader and as a board member in various financial sector companies.

"Sampsa Laine has strong and versatile merits in leading banking activities and a thorough understanding of developing digital banking services. Laine has actively engaged himself in developing banking services for small and medium sized enterprises, which is an asset in implementing the newly launched strategy of Alisa Bank Plc. The Board of Directors believes that Sampsa Laine is the right person to lead the bank and to drive the implementation of the bank's new strategy that aims at growing and developing Alisa Bank Plc as a provider of BaaS services. We warmly welcome Sampsa to the company" states Markku Pohjola, chairman of the Board.

"I also want to specifically thank Juha Saari, Head of Consumer Customers, of his active and forward looking contribution as an interim CEO of the bank", concludes Pohjola.

"Alisa Bank has exceptional potential in the banking market that will increasingly build on partnerships. The newly launched strategy of the bank is built on identified strengths that are supported by recently gained experiences in the market. I feel honoured to be appointed to join the great Alisa team in accelerating the ongoing change. As a first step, we will concentrate in speeding up the growth both through direct sales channels and partnerships. The bank's technological capabilities will be key in achieving the set targets during the existing strategy period. I am very grateful and excited to accept the CEO role and to be allowed to guide Alisa Bank Plc on the change journey towards its full potential."

Sampsa Laine's CV in brief:

Year of birth: 1969

Education: Master of Science (Econ.)

Finnish citizen

Essential work experience:

1995-1998 Economist Interbank, Mandatum Pankki

1998-2003 Economist / broker, ABN Amro Bank

2003-2007 CEO, Mandatum Pankkiiriliike

2007-2011 Country Head, Danske Bank Markets

2012-2013 Head of Business Unit, Institutional and banking customer, Danske Bank AS

2013-2017 Deputy CEO (SME sector), Nordea Pankki Suomi

2017-2020 Head of Digital Banking (Corporate Customers), Nordea Bank Abp

2020- Several board memberships and advisor roles in international banks and technology companies

Further information:

Markku Pohjola, Chair of the Board of Directors, Alisa Bank Plc, markku.pohjola@alisapankki.fi, tel. +358 50 1654

Alisa Bank in brief

Alisa Bank Plc is a financial technology company that provides seamless banking services through digital channels. We serve SME customers, deposit customers seeking competitive interest returns on their deposits and partners. Together with our partners, we offer integrated banking services in the channels where customers carry out their daily business. Alisa Bank Plc's shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki (ALISA), and it holds a license granted by the Financial Supervisory Authority. www.alisapankki.fi