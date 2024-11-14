BoMill AB: BoMill Q3 Report July - September 2024

BoMill AB ("BoMill" or the "Company") hereby publishes the Interim Report for the period July 1 - September 30, 2024. The Interim Report is available as an attached file to this release and on BoMill's website. Below is a summary of the report.

Strong momentum with new orders from industry leaders in Europe and Mexico

CEO Andreas Jeppsson comments:

"Our intense commercial activities and dedication supporting and working closely with our customers are paying off with new orders from both existing and new customers"

Net sales and income for the third quarter (July - September 2024)

Net sales amounted to KSEK 3 431 (KSEK 0).

Net income after financial items amounted to KSEK -2 820 (KSEK -5 298).

Net income per net weighted average share amounted to SEK -0,02 (SEK -0,06).

Cash flow during the third quarter amounted to KSEK -2 246 (KSEK -5 920).

As of September 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents in the Company amounted to KSEK 15 223 (KSEK 15 709).

Net sales and income for the first nine months (January - September 2024)

Net sales amounted to KSEK 15 097 (KSEK 5 371).

Net income after financial items amounted to KSEK -9 133 (KSEK -13 439).

Net income per net weighted average share amounted to SEK -0,09 (SEK -0,21).

Cash flow during the period amounted to KSEK 2 702 (KSEK 1 065).

Orders received during the period amounted to approximately MSEK 16,6 (MSEK 4,2).

Highlights during the third quarter

On September 12, BoMill signed follow-up agreement worth EUR 190,000 with leading brewery group AB InBev.

On September 18, BoMill received an order worth EUR 340,000 from a German flour mill.

Highlights after the end of the period

On October 8, BoMill received an order worth EUR 500,000 from Grupo Trimex.

For more information about BoMill, please contact:

Andreas Jeppsson, CEO - Phone: +46 727 001 182 - E-mail: andreas.jeppsson@bomill.com

BoMill has developed and markets a patented technology for sorting grain on a commercial scale, based on the internal qualities of each kernel. The method is the only one of its kind on the market today and is estimated to have the potential to become a Golden Standard within the industry.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: BOMILL.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB - www.skmg.se

