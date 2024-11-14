Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QGZ0 | ISIN: SE0014583332 | Ticker-Symbol: BO6
Frankfurt
14.11.24
08:19 Uhr
0,071 Euro
+0,000
+0,57 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOMILL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOMILL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2024 08:30 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BoMill AB: BoMill Q3 Report July - September 2024

Finanznachrichten News

BoMill AB ("BoMill" or the "Company") hereby publishes the Interim Report for the period July 1 - September 30, 2024. The Interim Report is available as an attached file to this release and on BoMill's website. Below is a summary of the report.

Strong momentum with new orders from industry leaders in Europe and Mexico

CEO Andreas Jeppsson comments:

"Our intense commercial activities and dedication supporting and working closely with our customers are paying off with new orders from both existing and new customers"

Net sales and income for the third quarter (July - September 2024)

  • Net sales amounted to KSEK 3 431 (KSEK 0).
  • Net income after financial items amounted to KSEK -2 820 (KSEK -5 298).
  • Net income per net weighted average share amounted to SEK -0,02 (SEK -0,06).
  • Cash flow during the third quarter amounted to KSEK -2 246 (KSEK -5 920).
  • As of September 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents in the Company amounted to KSEK 15 223 (KSEK 15 709).

Net sales and income for the first nine months (January - September 2024)

  • Net sales amounted to KSEK 15 097 (KSEK 5 371).
  • Net income after financial items amounted to KSEK -9 133 (KSEK -13 439).
  • Net income per net weighted average share amounted to SEK -0,09 (SEK -0,21).
  • Cash flow during the period amounted to KSEK 2 702 (KSEK 1 065).
  • Orders received during the period amounted to approximately MSEK 16,6 (MSEK 4,2).

Highlights during the third quarter

  • On September 12, BoMill signed follow-up agreement worth EUR 190,000 with leading brewery group AB InBev.
  • On September 18, BoMill received an order worth EUR 340,000 from a German flour mill.

Highlights after the end of the period

  • On October 8, BoMill received an order worth EUR 500,000 from Grupo Trimex.

BoMill Q3 report can be found on BoMill's website (www.bomill.com/investors/reports)

For more information about BoMill, please contact:

Andreas Jeppsson, CEO - Phone: +46 727 001 182 - E-mail: andreas.jeppsson@bomill.com

BoMill has developed and markets a patented technology for sorting grain on a commercial scale, based on the internal qualities of each kernel. The method is the only one of its kind on the market today and is estimated to have the potential to become a Golden Standard within the industry.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: BOMILL.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB - www.skmg.se

For more information about BoMill, please visit www.bomill.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.