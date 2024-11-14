BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area economy expanded at a faster pace in the third quarter, as initially estimated, flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Thursday.Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially after rising 0.2 percent in the second quarter. The rate came in line with the preliminary flash estimate published on October 30.On a yearly basis, economic growth increased to 0.9 percent from 0.6 percent in the previous quarter. The annual rate also matched the preliminary estimate.Further, data showed that the number of employed persons increased 0.2 percent on quarter, which was double the 0.1 percent rise in the second quarter. Annually, growth in employment improved to 1.0 percent from 0.9 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX