BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production declined in September on decreases in energy and capital goods output, data released by Eurostat showed on Thursday.
Industrial output fell 2.0 percent month-on-month in September, in contrast to the 1.5 percent increase in August. The decline was also bigger than forecast of -1.3 percent.
The monthly fall reflects 3.8 percent decrease in capital goods output and a 1.5 percent drop in energy output.
Meanwhile, durable and non-durable consumer goods production increased 0.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. At the same time, intermediate goods output remained flat in September.
Year-on-year, the decline in industrial production deepened to 2.8 percent in September from 0.1 percent in August. Output was expected to drop 2.0 percent.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2024 AFX News