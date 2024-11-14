BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production declined in September on decreases in energy and capital goods output, data released by Eurostat showed on Thursday.Industrial output fell 2.0 percent month-on-month in September, in contrast to the 1.5 percent increase in August. The decline was also bigger than forecast of -1.3 percent.The monthly fall reflects 3.8 percent decrease in capital goods output and a 1.5 percent drop in energy output.Meanwhile, durable and non-durable consumer goods production increased 0.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. At the same time, intermediate goods output remained flat in September.Year-on-year, the decline in industrial production deepened to 2.8 percent in September from 0.1 percent in August. Output was expected to drop 2.0 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX