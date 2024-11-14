BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth accelerated somewhat in the third quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded 1.1 percent annually in the September quarter, following a 0.9 percent rise in the preceding three-month period.Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted GDP declined 0.2 percent versus a 0.8 percent expansion in the previous quarter.Compared to the previous quarter, the seasonally adjusted GDP remained flat after rising 0.1 percent in the second quarter.'Although activity picked up in the third quarter, the modest annual growth of just 1.1 percent reaffirms our view that economic growth will remain weak this year,' Stefan Posea, an economist at ING, said.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX