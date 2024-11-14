WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A number of Houthi weapons storage facilities within Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen were destroyed in a series of precise airstrikes by U.S. forces.These facilities stored a variety of advanced conventional weapons used by the Iran-backed militants to target U.S. and international military and civilian vessels navigating international waters in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.The U.S. Central Command said its Air Force and Navy assets, including the F-35C war planes, took part in the operations. The F-35C is the first and world's only long-range stealth strike fighter jet.The Centcom said it carried out targeted operation in response to the Houthi's frequent attacks on international commercial shipping, as well as U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden. It also aimed to degrade the Houthi's ability to threaten regional partners.Additionally, U.S. Navy destroyers USS Stockdale and USS Spruance, along with Air Force and Navy aircraft destroyed a range of Houthi-launched weapons while transiting the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. The Houthis launched eight one-way attack uncrewed aerial systems, five anti-ship ballistic missiles, and four anti-ship cruise missiles targeting the American ships and their personnel.No U.S. personnel were injured or equipment were damaged in the operations. 'These actions reflect the ongoing commitment of CENTCOM forces to protect U.S. personnel, regional partners, and international shipping, while maintaining security and stability in the region,' Centcom said in a press release.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX