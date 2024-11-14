Monotype and Kittl Announce Partnership at Web Summit 2024

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monotype, a global leader in type design and technology, and Kittl, an innovative graphic design platform, have announced a new partnership bringing high-quality fonts to Kittl's growing creative user base.

The collaboration will be officially unveiled this week during Web Summit 2024, where both companies' leaders Ninan Chacko and Nicolas Heymann are taking part in a Web Summit panel discussion, "Designing tomorrow, The role of creative AI."

Key Highlights of the Monotype x Kittl Partnership:

Font Integration: ?Kittl will integrate 135 Monotype fonts, including popular and variable fonts such as Avenir ® Next, Futura ® Now, and Helvetica ® Now Variable into its platform, enhancing design capabilities and creative possibilities for its users, which include individual designers, brands, and small business owners.





?Kittl will integrate 135 Monotype fonts, including popular and variable fonts such as Avenir ® Next, Futura ® Now, and Helvetica ® Now Variable into its platform, enhancing design capabilities and creative possibilities for its users, which include individual designers, brands, and small business owners. Growth Opportunity: Kittl, in collaboration with Monotype, is focused on developing a dynamic type library for its expanding design tool. Kittl was recently named one of Europe's fastest-growing AI startups .





Kittl, in collaboration with Monotype, is focused on developing a dynamic type library for its expanding design tool. Kittl was recently named . Creating Creative Templates:?Kittl will also introduce new templates featuring Monotype fonts, providing users with ready-to-use design assets that leverage high-quality typography.

"We share Kittl's passion for the power of type in design and their belief that high quality typefaces are fundamental to good design practice," says Phil Garnham, Executive Creative Director at Monotype. "Kittl's cofounder Tobias Saul, with his background as a lettering artist and type designer, emphasizes that typography is key to Kittl's identity. This love for type has shaped Kittl's development and its dedication to offering high-quality typography tools."

Ninan Chacko and Nicolas Heymann are part of a panel at Web Summit , the annual technology conference, exploring how brands, creatives, and platforms can harness cutting-edge technology to create human-centered, visually compelling campaigns, sharing insights on how AI is transforming the creative process while elevating aesthetics and brand identity.

Both Monotype and Kittl are passionate about the power and potential of partnerships - empowering the international design and brand community with the highest quality design assets and greater creative freedom. To date, Monotype's program includes partnerships with the likes of Sufio and Picsart.

Web Summit Panel Discussion:

Speakers:?Ninan Chacko, CEO of Monotype, and Nicolas Heymann, CEO of Kittl, will speak on the panel " Designing tomorrow: The role of creative AI" with Rebecca Shostak, Co-Founder of Flodesk.

with Rebecca Shostak, Co-Founder of Flodesk. Date:?Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 12:20 p.m.

Location:?Web Summit, Lisbon, Portugal

At Web Summit on Thursday, November 14, Monotype will be co-hosting a hands-on Masterclass, "Design for business: Unlocking the power of typography."

Quotes:

• Ninan Chacko, CEO of Monotype: "Our collaboration with Kittl underscores the transformative power of typography in design. By integrating our high-quality fonts with Kittl's innovative platform, we are empowering designers to push the boundaries of creativity and elevate their work to new heights. This partnership is not just about accessibility; it's about revolutionizing the way designers interact with type to create impactful, authentic brand experiences."

• Nicolas Heymann, CEO of Kittl:?"Typography is in Kittl's DNA from our early days as a font marketplace. We're proud to enter this partnership with Monotype to bring over 100 of the most iconic fonts to Kittl users. These are the fonts that professional designers and brands use every day, and we can't wait to see what our users create with them moving forward."

About Monotype:

Monotype creates brands that matter with type, technology, and expertise. The company partners with leading foundries to deliver one of the broadest inventories of high-quality typefaces in the world. Further information is available at? www.monotype.com .

About Kittl:

Kittl is an innovative graphic design platform that empowers users to create stunning designs with ease. With a focus on typography and user experience, Kittl is quickly becoming a go-to tool for designers worldwide. Further information is available at kittl.com .

