WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economy contracted for the first time in a year, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.Gross domestic product fell 0.2 percent sequentially in the third quarter, reversing a revised 1.2 percent increase in the second quarter.On a year-on-year basis, GDP growth moderated to 1.7 percent the third quarter from 3.6 percent in the previous quarter.Seasonally unadjusted GDP expanded 2.7 percent annually in the September quarter, following a 3.2 percent rise in the August quarter.The statistical office will publish detailed data for the third quarter on November 28.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX