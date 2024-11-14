ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Six nations have joined the Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy.El Salvador, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kosovo, Nigeria, and Türkiye endorsed the Declaration during the 29th U.N. Climate Change Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.The Declaration recognizes the key role of nuclear energy in achieving global net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and keeping the 1.5-degree Celsius goal within reach. Participants commit to work together to triple nuclear energy capacity from 2020 levels by 2050.They also commit to take domestic actions to ensure nuclear power plants are operated responsibly and in line with the highest standards of safety, sustainability, security, and non-proliferation.The Declaration was first announced at COP28 in Dubai with 25 endorsing countries, including Canada, France, Japan, The Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Romania, Sweden, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.In Baku, the United States announced new domestic nuclear energy deployment targets and a framework for action, which includes a target of 200 GW of new U.S. nuclear energy capacity by 2050. Meeting this target would triple U.S. domestic nuclear energy capacity from current levels.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX