SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in the three months ended September, a flash report from the statistical office showed on Thursday.Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent year-on-year in the September quarter, following a 2.1 percent growth in the three months to June.On the expenditure breakdown, final consumption increased 4.6 percent annually in the September quarter, while gross capital formation decreased 4.9 percent. Both exports and imports rose by 0.1 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.On a quarterly basis, GDP growth moderated slightly to 0.5 percent from 0.6 percent in the June quarter.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX