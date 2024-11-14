ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, commented on the third quarter:

"Looking at the quarter, we navigated a challenging period marked by increased investment in HR, Sales, and administrative functions-strategic moves that, while impacting our short-term performance, are essential for our future growth. We also secured several key deals, such as a sale of our CleanTech Industrial Roughening Laser 3050 to Acuren, another sale to the U.S. Navy, and an expansion with Brokk into the Asia-Pacific region. Each of these highlights our ongoing commitment to driving growth and value across strategic verticals."

"Looking to our future, we're excited about the advancement of our innovative product concepts, including the Laser Shield Anti-Drone System (LSAD) and the Next-Gen CleanTech Robotic Cell, both poised to play critical roles in defense and industrial markets."

Control Micro Systems (CMS) Acquisition

Tupuola continued, "I'm also thrilled to share details about our recent acquisition of CMS, which was finalized shortly after the third quarter. This acquisition represents a transformative opportunity for Laser Photonics by extending our footprint into the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, particularly in controlled-release drug delivery and counterproofing pills, while also bringing synergies to our industrial markets. CMS specializes in custom precision laser systems, including laser drilling for controlled-release pharmaceuticals and anti-counterfeiting solutions, aligning perfectly with our vision to innovate in critical, high-growth sectors.

"The CMS acquisition diversifies our portfolio, enhancing our resilience against economic cycles and providing stability to our CleanTech revenue stream. CMS already serves some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, giving us a platform to strengthen relationships with industry leaders and expand our client base. By leveraging LPC's sales and marketing capabilities, we see significant potential to unlock value in CMS's offerings, supported by over $2 million in unbilled contracted revenue."

Financial Highlights: (Q324 vs. Q323)

Revenue: $0.8 million compared to $1.3 million;

Gross Profit: $0.6 million compared to $1.0 million;

Operating Loss: ($1.7) million compared to ($0.9) million;

Net Loss: ($1.6) million from ($0.9) million;

Loss per Share: ($0.13) compared to ($0.11).

Third Quarter Business Highlights

Announced CleanTech Customer Orders:

Acuren - a leader in nondestructive testing services, selected LPC's CleanTech laser systems to support critical inspection and maintenance processes;

Semiconductor and Solar - A leading poly-silicon manufacturer is using CleanTech to enhance its manufacturing process;

Oil & Gas: A global company in the oil and gas sector.

Announced DefenseTech Customer Orders:

U.S. Navy - The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility integrated LPC's DefenseTech laser system for the removal of corrosion from naval vessels.

Partnerships:

Expanded partnership with Brokk to its Australian subsidiary to bring laser cleaning and cutting technology to the mining, tunneling, construction, metal processing, and military ecosystems in Australia, New Zealand and throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Products:

Released concept video for Laser Shield Anti-Drone System (LSAD) prototype at LPC's testing facility. The LSAD is a cutting-edge solution in development for the deterrence of unauthorized drone activity;

Released concept for Next Gen Robotic Clean Cell.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value data) (unaudited) As of September

30, 2024

(Unaudited) As of December

31, 2023

(Restated) Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 2,121,760 $ 6,201,137 Accounts Receivable, Net 725,780 816,364 Account Receivable (related parties) 47,515 Inventory 1,830,725 2,237,455 Other Assets 357,166 39,190 Total Current Assets 5,082,946 9,294,146 Property, Plant, & Equipment, Net 1,258,488 952,811 Intangible Assets, Net 4,026,820 4,279,987 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 252,558 597,143 Total Assets $ 10,620,812 $ 15,124,087 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 533,938 $ 223,040 Deferred Revenue 116,564 213,114 Current Portion of Operating Lease 206,212 434,152 Accrued Expenses 30,083 161,538 Total Current Liabilities 886,796 1,031,844 Long Term Liabilities: Lease liability - less current 46,346 162,991 Total Long Term Liabilities 46,346 162,991 Total Liabilities 933,143 1,194,835 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock Par value $0.001: 10,000,000 shares authorized. 0 Issued: shares were outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common Stock Par Value $0.001: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 12,270,427 and 9,253,419 issued, 12,245,490 and 9,228,482 outstanding as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 13,832 9,253 Additional Paid in Capital 18,039,795 19,180,725 Retained Earnings (Deficit) (8,340,719) (5,235,486) Treasury Stock (25,240) (25,240) Total Stockholders' Equity 9,687,669 13,929,252 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 10,620,812 $ 15,124,087

STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30, 2024

(Unaudited) September

30, 2023

(Restated) September

30, 2024

(Unaudited) September

30, 2023

(Restated) Net Sales $ 716,697 $ 1,303,205 $ 2,083,123 $ 2,944,837 Cost of Sales 107,277 333,325 772,481 887,086 Gross Profit 609,420 969,880 1,310,642 2,057,751 Operating Expenses: Sales & Marketing 554,667 677,026 957,558 1,462,868 General & Administrative 1,053,124 608,647 1,845,166 1,936,521 Depreciation & Amortization 238,617 152,210 652,657 336,294 Payroll Expenses 406,107 347,461 853,264 993,572 Research and Development Cost 62,802 75,431 170,725 155,889 Total Operating Expenses 2,315,316 1,860,774 4,479,370 4,885,144 Operating Income (Loss) (1,705,896) (890,894) (3,168,728) (2,827,393) Other Income (Expenses): Total Other Income (Loss) 80,629 (4,215) 80,666 (4,215) Income (Loss) Before Tax (1,625,267) (895,109) (3,088,062) (2,831,608) Tax Provision - - - - Net Income (Loss) $ (1,625,267) $ (895,109) $ (3,088,062) $ (2,831,608) Deemed Dividend from Software Acquisition 0 0 (6,615,000) 0 Net Comprehensive loss attributed to Common Shareholders (1,625,267) (895,109) (9,703,062) (2,831,608) Earning (Loss) per Share: Basic and Diluted $ (0.13) $ (0.11) $ (0.28) $ (0.35) Loss per share (attributable to common shareholders) (0.13) (0.11) (0.89) (0.35) Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding 12,671,166 8,253,417 10,847,009 8,107,584

Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 (Restated) September 30,

2023 (Restated) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Loss $ (3,105,233) $ (2,831,608) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Bad Debt 208,351 Shares issued for compensation 33,336 - Distribution to affiliate (3,822,037) Depreciation & Amortization 669,828 336,294 Change in Operating Assets & Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (165,282) (36,083) Inventory (26,979) (640,180) Prepaids & Other Current Assets (15,976) 5,591 Accounts Payable 311,873 30,140 Accrued Expenses (132,431) (338,605) Deposits (302,000) Deferred Revenue (96,549) - Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (6,443,099) (3,474,451) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of Property, Plant an Equipment (57,550) (124,833) Purchase of Research & Development Equipment (5,295) - Vehicles (144,096) Licenses & Patents (2,875) Purchase of Operational Software & Website - (34,069) Invest in Leasehold Improvements (225,783) (19,707) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (288,628) (325,580) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Common stock.01 x 100,000,000 (92,533) Common stock.001 x 100,000,000 13,832 Additional Paid in Capital 2,731,051 (71,250) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities 2,652,350 (71,250) Net Cash Flow for Period (4,079,377) (3,871,281) Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period 6,201,137 12,181,799 Cash and Cash Equivalents- End of Period $ 2,121,760 $ 8,310,518 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Shares issued on conversion of debt - - Share issued for purchase of license 6,615,000 - Common Stock to be issued for cashless exercise of warrants 62

