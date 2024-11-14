LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - The Slovakian economy grew at a slower pace in the third quarter, flash data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.Gross domestic product rose an unadjusted 1.2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, following a 2.0 percent increase in the prior quarter.On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth eased to 1.7 percent from 2.1 percent.On a quarterly basis, GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in the third quarter, the same as in the second quarter.The detailed version of the third quarter figure will be published on December 5.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX