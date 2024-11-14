WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A major inter-state multi-agency operation co-ordinated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection resulted in the arrest of 1,081 persons and seizure of 267 firearms.Thousands of pounds of narcotics, including several hundred pounds of fentanyl, were confiscated during the 45 days-long operation.The Counter-Fentanyl Operation, named Operation FREE (Fentanyl Awareness, Reduction, Enforcement and Eradication), was conducted in partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia and more than 175 local, state and federal agencies from 13 states.'Operations like FREE are a key part of our strategy to combat synthetic drugs like fentanyl through intelligence, operations, and partnership,' the Office of the Acting Commissioner of the Customs and Border Protection Troy A. Miller said in a press release.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX