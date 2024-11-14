WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA is commissioning five studies that look into new designs or technologies that make sustainable aircraft of the future, which are more efficient and have lower emissions than the current ones.Through its Advanced Aircraft Concepts for Environmental Sustainability (AACES) 2050 initiative, NASA asked industry and academia to come up with studies looking at aircraft concepts, key technologies, and designs that could offer the transformative solutions needed to secure commercial aviation's sustainable future by 2050. NASA issued five awards, totaling $11.5 million, to four companies and one university. These new NASA-funded studies will help the agency identify and select promising aircraft concepts and technologies for further investigations.'Through initiatives like AACES, NASA is positioned to harness a broad set of perspectives about how to further increase aircraft efficiency, reduce aviation's environmental impact and enhance U.S. technological competitiveness in the 2040s, 2050s, and beyond,' said Bob Pearce, NASA associate administrator for the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate.The AACES 2050 awards went to organizations that will form networks of university and corporate partners to advance their studies. NASA expects the awardees to complete their studies by mid-2026.Aurora Flight Sciences, a Boeing Company, will examine new alternative aviation fuels, propulsion systems, aerodynamic technologies, and aircraft configurations along with other technology areas.The Electra-led team will explore extending Electra's novel distributed electric propulsion and its unique aerodynamic design capabilities to develop innovative wing and fuselage integrations that deliver sustainable aviation focused on enabling community-friendly emission reduction, noise reduction, and improved air travel access. The company's existing small aircraft prototype has been flying for more than a year, demonstrating Electra's technology that aims to transform air travel with reduced environmental impact and improved operational efficiency.Georgia Institute of Technology will perform a comprehensive exploration of sustainability technologies, including alternative fuels, propulsion systems, and aircraft configurations.JetZero will explore technologies that enable cryogenic, liquid hydrogen to be used as a fuel for commercial aviation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These technologies will be evaluated on both tube-and wing and JetZero's blended wing body - an airplane shape that provides more options for larger hydrogen fuel tanks within the aircraft.Pratt and Whitney a division of RTX Corporation, will explore a broad suite of commercial aviation propulsion technologies targeting thermal and propulsive efficiency improvements to reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX