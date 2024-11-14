WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Curis Inc (CRIS) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled -$10.09 million, or -$1.70 per share. This compares with -$12.18 million, or -$2.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $2.93 million from $2.83 million last year.Curis Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): -$10.09 Mln. vs. -$12.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.70 vs. -$2.13 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.93 Mln vs. $2.83 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX