Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH), an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company, is thrilled to announce its participation at the highly anticipated 2024 New Orleans Investment Conference, held from November 20-23 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.

Celebrating its 50th year, the New Orleans Investment Conference remains one of the most influential gatherings for resource investors and industry leaders. Emperor Metals will showcase its flagship Duquesne West Gold Project located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The project boasts a 2011 historical resource of 727,000 ounces of gold at 5.42 g/t and an average thickness of 5.71 meters.

Since the property acquisition in 2022, the company has used advanced AI-driven 3D geological modeling. These efforts have laid the groundwork for adapting the traditional underground mine model to a more dynamic and cost-effective open pit mining concept, significantly enhancing the project's scale and potential.

In 2024, Emperor Metals built on its Phase II drilling program momentum by completing over 8,000 meters of drilling. This program aimed to further delineate resources and enhance the open-pit model. Notably, in October 2024, the company announced the expansion of near-surface mineralization at the Duquesne West Gold Deposit, intersecting 52.1 meters of 0.8 g/t Au, underscoring the project's potential for significant resource growth. See the Oct. 29, 2024, Press Release for full details.

"The New Orleans Investment Conference offers a unique platform to connect with forward-thinking investors and partners who share our passion for exploration and growth," said John Florek, President and CEO of Emperor Metals. "With AI and modern geological modeling, we're transforming data into actionable insights that expand our resource potential. We're excited to share our journey and discuss what lies ahead as we redefine our growth trajectory."

Sunrise Presentation

CEO John Florek will present during the event on Thursday, Nov 21, at 7:15 a.m. in Churchill C1, second floor. Investors are invited to join and learn about the company's innovative approach, recent discoveries, and strategic roadmap for building a sustainable, high-impact gold resource portfolio. Attendees are also invited to meet the Emperor team at booth 226. For further information and registration for the conference, please visit neworleansconference.com.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a forward-thinking Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to advancing high-grade gold properties in Canada's most promising geological regions. With a focus on integrating advanced technology and sustainable practices, Emperor Metals is well-positioned to create significant shareholder value while responsibly developing resources. Visit emperormetals.com for more information.

Contact Information:

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, reflecting current management expectations on future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual outcomes may differ significantly.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229858

SOURCE: New Orleans Investment Conference