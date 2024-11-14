Anzeige
WKN: A2QAH7 | ISIN: US7501021056
NASDAQ
14.11.24
16:27 Uhr
2,910 US-Dollar
-0,115
-3,80 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2024 15:34 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rackspace US, Inc.: JBi Digital chooses Rackspace Sovereign Government Cloud for its pursuit of new customers in the UK government services sector

Finanznachrichten News

Leading digital transformation agency strengthens its position in the government services sector with Rackspace Sovereign Government Cloud collaboration

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading hybrid, multicloud, and AI technology services company, today announced it is partnering with JBi Digital, a top-tier digital transformation agency to deepen the agency's commitment to the UK government services sector. Leveraging Rackspace Sovereign Government Cloud, JBi Digital is poised to address the unique security and compliance demands of UK government clients while expanding its footprint in the sector.

Founded in 2008, JBi Digital has consistently demonstrated expertise in solving complex digital challenges through user-focused and results-driven strategies. The agency has earned its reputation for excellence by building strong relationships and fostering trust among its clients.

This collaboration solidifies JBi Digital's position as a leader in the UK government services sector, while Rackspace Technology continues to provide the robust, secure solutions necessary for handling the most sensitive government workloads.

The growing demands of the UK government services market, particularly with heightened security and compliance standards, present unique challenges that require cutting-edge, secure, and reliable digital solutions. When a prominent government customer approached JBi Digital with a time-sensitive need to migrate its legacy data centre and overhaul its public-facing website, JBi turned to Rackspace Sovereign Government Cloud to meet the deadline and ensure compliance with stringent government regulations.

Rackspace Sovereign Government Cloud was instrumental in ensuring a smooth migration for JBi Digital's government client. The platform is designed specifically to meet the demands of public sector organisations, ensuring all data, technology, and personnel remain within UK borders. By combining JBi Digital's deep knowledge of secure digital solutions with Rackspace Technology's unmatched IT expertise, the partnership created a secure and scalable environment for its high-stakes government project.

The migration was executed in two phases with zero downtime, highlighting the partnership's commitment to excellence under tight deadlines. Rackspace Technology also provided advanced monitoring and security measures, including custom VPN connections and 2FA authentication.

Raj Bawa, Operations Director at JBi Digital said, "Everything JBi does is built on the foundation of strong relationships and partnerships with our customers. Rackspace Technology gives us a backbone to work through with people in the UK.

"Rackspace is a reputable provider with global credibility. Its Sovereign Services solution ensures our data remains secure within UK borders, giving us confidence to scale and meet the demands of our government clients."

Rick Martire, GM and Director, Sovereign Services at Rackspace Technology, added, "Our work with JBi Digital is a testament to our commitment to providing secure, scalable solutions tailored to the needs of the public sector. This collaboration is a perfect example of how Rackspace Technology continues to be the trusted partner for complex government workloads."

For more information click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
