WKN: A1J5GZ | ISIN: SE0004840718 | Ticker-Symbol: 3XV
Frankfurt
14.11.24
08:07 Uhr
38,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XVIVO PERFUSION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XVIVO PERFUSION AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2024 16:26 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XVIVO Perfusion AB: XVIVO Perfusion Appoints Lena Hagman as Deputy CEO

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) The Board of Directors of XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) ("XVIVO") has today appointed Lena Hagman as deputy CEO. She will remain in her role as COO.

Lena Hagman has been a member of XVIVO's management team since December 2022 and has a long career in the medical technology industry, with more than 20 years of global experience in leading positions with responsibility in R&D, supply chain and quality regulatory/medical affairs. Prior to joining XVIVO, Lena Hagman has held several leading roles in Swedish and global medical technology companies.

November 14, 2024
Mölndal, Sweden

The Board of Directors
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

Attachments

XVIVO Perfusion appoints Lena Hagman as deputy CEO

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
