The German Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has announced an audit of BayWa AG's 2023 annual report, citing specific evidence of potential accounting inaccuracies. For the first nine months of this year, BayWa's records indicate €16 billion ($16. 9 billion) in sales and a €77. 6 million loss in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT). From pv magazine Germany Germany's financial regulator, BaFin, is auditing Baywa AG's 2023 financial report due to evidence of potential accounting issues. BaFin reportedly aims to assess the accuracy of BayWa's risk and financial disclosures. BayWa ...

