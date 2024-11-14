German inverter maker SMA says it has recorded €1. 06 billion ($1. 12 billion) of revenue for the first nine months of 2024. From pv magazine Germany SMA Solar Technology has reported a steep decline in sales and profits for the first three quarters of 2024. Revenue dropped by 26% to €1. 06 billion, with a more significant 77% decrease in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), from €201. 6 million last year to €46 million. It said this decline stems from both reduced sales volume and rising costs. Weak results in the residential and commercial sectors were partially offset by the large-scale ...

