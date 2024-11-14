WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.The Treasury revealed plans to sell $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.Last month, the Treasury sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting roughly average demand.The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.590 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59, while the ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.61.The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX