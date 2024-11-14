CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar pulled back against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.The greenback retreated to 1.0576 against the euro, 1.2711 against the pound and 0.8869 against the franc, from an early more than 1-year high of 1.0495, more than 4-month high of 1.2629 and near a 4-month high of 0.8910, respectively.The greenback eased to 0.6483 against the aussie and 0.5883 against the kiwi, from its early more than 3-month highs of 0.6497 and 0.5850, respectively.The currency is likely to locate support around 1.09 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound, 0.87 against the franc, 0.67 against the aussie and 0.60 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX