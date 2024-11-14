WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical King has recalled about 222,000 adult portable bed rails due to the serious risk of entrapment and asphyxia, which has led to the death of an elderly person.The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of three models of Medical King Bed Assist Rail adult portable bed rails.According to the statement, when the recalled bed rails are attached to an adult's bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.Medical King has received one report of a death involving the Bed Assist Rail with Adjustable Heights, model number 7007. In November 2023, at a residential care facility in South Carolina, a 66-year-old man died after becoming entrapped between his mattress and the bed rail.The recall involves the Bed Assist Rail with Adjustable Heights (model numbers 7007 and 7057) and the Bed Assist Rail Without Legs (model number 7037). The Bed Assist Rail with Adjustable Heights is made of black or white metal tubing with a rounded black foam rubber grip handle and a fabric pouch.Medical King sold about 222,000 of the recalled bed rails from January 2020 through March 2024 for about $40. The recalled bed rails were sold online via Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target Plus, eBay, Kohls.com and medicalkingusa.com. They were manufactured in China.Customers have been asked to immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Medical King for a free repair kit or a replacement bed rail, depending on the model.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX