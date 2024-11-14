The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group Reports Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality ("VR"), Augmented Reality ("AR") and Spatial Computing software and services, provided financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2025 year, ended September 30, 2024 ("Q1 FY '25").

Business Commentary by President & CEO Lyron Bentovim

Financial Summary:

Q1 FY '25 revenue of approximately $2.44 million, reflecting: a) 44% increase compared to Q4 FY '24 (ending June 30, 2024) revenue of approximately $1.7 million. The Q-Q increase was primarily driven by an increase in Spatial Core revenues, and b) a 21% decrease compared to Q1 FY '24 (ending September 30, 2023) revenue of approximately $3.1 million. The Y-Y decrease was primarily driven by our strategic alignment over the last 9 months which led to a turnover in our legacy customer base and consolidation and divestiture of some of our businesses.

We expect revenue in the next three upcoming quarters to exceed $3 million on average per quarter, and aggregate revenue for FY '25 (ending June 30, 2025) to be in the $11-12 million range compared to $8.8 million for FY '24 (ended June 30, 2024), a 25-35% increase in annual revenue. This expected growth will be primarily driven by an increase in Spatial Core revenues, as well as potential growth in our other businesses.

Gross Margin for Q1 FY '25 was approximately 79% compared to 62% for Q1 FY '24. The increase was driven by an increase in Spatial Core revenues and higher software license revenues this quarter. On average, we expect our going forward Gross Margin to be in the 60-70% range.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q1 FY '25 was approximately $0.46 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $1.29 million for Q1 FY '24.

Our current cash operating expense base (pre revenue) is now less than $1.0 million/month. Given our projected revenues going forward, we expect to generate positive cash flow in each of the three remaining quarters.

The Company's cash and equivalent position as of September 30, 2024 was approximately $1.4 million, with an additional $0.9 million in accounts receivable.

We do not intend to raise capital in the foreseeable future, especially since we expect our operations to generate positive cash and grow our cash balance between.

We continue to maintain a clean capital structure with no debt, no convertible debt and no preferred equity.

For the full detail of our financial results, please refer to our 8K and 10Q filed on 11/14/24.

Recent Business Updates:

During the quarter, we continued to progress toward securing several multi-million dollar enterprise-scale Spatial Computing, Cloud and AI driven Immersive software solutions ("Spatial Core") contracts with multiple Government, DoD and large enterprise customers. The short-term aggregate value for these contracts is in the $5-10 million range. We expect to get confirmation on one of these contracts in December '24 and to receive confirmation on the others in early 2025, due to government budgetary delays.

Entered into a mid-six figure contract with a global water and hygiene infrastructure company for an augmented reality (AR) solution.

Entered into a mid-six figure contract with a global energy company for Immersive content.

Entered into a multi year, mid-six figure contract with a state district for Immersive education.

QReal saw a significant increase in revenue, driven by demand from its largest customer for AR lenses and 3D models.

Strategic Review & QReal Divestiture

In light of Spatial Core's AI and Cloud driven revenues with large DoD entities, our strong pipeline of revenues and our expectation to generate positive cash flows going forward, we believe that there is a sharp disconnect between our intrinsic value and our current public company valuation.

This disconnect has had a significant negative impact on our ability to execute on our growth strategy. As such, the Board of Directors of the Company is exploring various aggressive strategic options to unlock the value inherent in our business and/or assets and may pursue such options during this fiscal year.

As part this strategic review process and our previously announced strategic realignment around Spatial Core and divestiture of non-core assets, effective on October 1, 2024, Glimpse divested the businesses of its wholly owned subsidiary companies QReal, LLC ("QReal") and its related Turkey-based operating entity ("Glimpse Turkey").

Key elements of the divestiture:

Creates approximately $4.0 million of expected net cash value to Glimpse over the next two years, inclusive of $1.2 to $1.5 million in annual cash expense savings (excluding the upside potential from our equity position in the divested entity and/or from the repayment of our senior note).

Simplifies and streamlines Glimpse's operations (approximately 60 less employees) and eliminates Turkey country risk.

No material changes to our expected revenues for fiscal years 2025 and 2026, as Glimpse retains the revenues from QReal's largest customer in full until such time that Glimpse has collected and retained $1.35 million net cash in the aggregate, after taking into account all related operating expenses and fees (the "Milestone"). After satisfaction of the Milestone, Glimpse will receive a monthly cash revenue share for an additional period of 18 months in relation to any revenues generated from this same customer.

Glimpse was issued a $1.56 million Senior Secured Convertible Note in a new and independent entity ("Newco") that will operate QReal's virtual try-on business. Note principal payback is tied directly to revenue collected by Newco (separate from the Milestone).

Newco raised outside capital and Glimpse was issued a minority equity stake in Newco.

We believe that QReal's virtual try-on business has greater growth and success potential as an independent entity outside of Glimpse, potentially creating significant equity value for Glimpse's shareholders in excess of QReal's current equity value within Glimpse.

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of

September 30,

2024 As of

June 30,

2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,413,794 $ 1,848,295 Accounts receivable 871,493 723,032 Deferred costs/contract assets 320,372 170,781 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 817,088 778,181 Total current assets 3,422,747 3,520,289 Equipment, net 146,728 167,325 Right-of-use assets, net 357,419 452,808 Intangible assets, net 362,326 487,867 Goodwill 10,857,600 10,857,600 Other assets 18,468 72,714 Total assets $ 15,165,288 $ 15,558,603 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 221,366 $ 181,668 Accrued liabilities 320,669 340,979 Deferred revenue/contract liabilities 447,858 72,788 Lease liabilities, current portion 232,933 364,688 Contingent consideration for acquisitions, current portion 2,914,490 1,467,475 Total current liabilities 4,137,316 2,427,598 Long term liabilities Contingent consideration for acquisitions, net of current portion - 1,413,696 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 136,952 178,824 Total liabilities 4,274,268 4,020,118 Commitments and contingencies - Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 20 million shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 300 million shares authorized; 18,166,217 and 18,158,217 issued and outstanding, respectively 18,166 18,158 Additional paid-in capital 74,926,319 74,559,600 Accumulated deficit (64,053,465 ) (63,039,273 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,891,020 11,538,485 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,165,288 $ 15,558,603

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Revenue Software services $ 2,229,257 $ 3,012,071 Software license/software as a service 209,112 92,809 Total Revenue 2,438,369 3,104,880 Cost of goods sold 515,303 1,181,509 Gross Profit 1,923,066 1,923,371 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 1,120,522 1,680,787 General and administrative expenses 939,712 1,096,042 Sales and marketing expenses 738,875 813,742 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 125,541 368,120 Goodwill impairment - 379,038 Intangible asset impairment - 513,891 Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration 33,319 (2,757,530 Total operating expenses 2,957,969 2,094,090 Loss from operations before other income (1,034,903 ) (170,719 Other income Interest income 20,711 51,276 Net Loss $ (1,014,192 ) $ (119,443 Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 18,164,217 14,730,386

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,014,192 ) $ (119,443 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 155,594 398,923 Common stock and stock option based compensation for employees and board of directors 366,727 666,620 Accrued non cash performance bonus fair value adjustment - (388,734 ) Acquisition contingent consideration fair value adjustment 33,319 (2,757,530 ) Impairment of intangible assets - 892,929 Issuance of common stock to vendors - 26,936 Amortization of right-of-use assets 95,389 95,727 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (148,461 ) 251,407 Deferred costs/contract assets (149,591 ) 1,834 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (38,907 ) (56,204 ) Other assets 54,246 (1,505 ) Accounts payable 39,698 (29,881 ) Accrued liabilities (20,310 ) (230,124 ) Deferred revenue/contract liabilities 375,070 (257,879 ) Lease liabilities (173,627 ) (176,293 ) Net cash used in operating activities (425,045 ) (1,683,217 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Purchases of equipment (9,456 ) (7,030 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,456 ) (7,030 ) Cash flows provided by financing activities: Cash provided by financing activities - - Net change in cash and cash equivalents (434,501 ) (1,690,247 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 1,848,295 5,619,083 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,413,794 $ 3,928,836 Non-cash Investing and Financing activities: Issuance of common stock for satisfaction of contingent liability $ - $ 127,145 Issuance of common stock for non cash performance bonus $ - $ 127,145 Lease liabilities arising from right-of-use assets $ - $ 113,182 Common stock subscription receivable $ - $ 2,984,001

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (in $ million):



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

2024 2023

(in millions) Net loss $ (1.02 ) $ (0.12 ) Depreciation and amortization 0.16 0.40 EBITDA income (loss) (0.86 ) 0.28 Stock based compensation and vendor expenses 0.37 0.69 Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration 0.03 (2.76 ) Change in fair value of accrued performance bonus - (0.39 ) Intangible asset impairment - 0.89 Adjusted EBITDA loss $ (0.46 ) $ (1.29 )

