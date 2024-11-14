The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group Reports Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality ("VR"), Augmented Reality ("AR") and Spatial Computing software and services, provided financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2025 year, ended September 30, 2024 ("Q1 FY '25").
Business Commentary by President & CEO Lyron Bentovim
Financial Summary:
Q1 FY '25 revenue of approximately $2.44 million, reflecting: a) 44% increase compared to Q4 FY '24 (ending June 30, 2024) revenue of approximately $1.7 million. The Q-Q increase was primarily driven by an increase in Spatial Core revenues, and b) a 21% decrease compared to Q1 FY '24 (ending September 30, 2023) revenue of approximately $3.1 million. The Y-Y decrease was primarily driven by our strategic alignment over the last 9 months which led to a turnover in our legacy customer base and consolidation and divestiture of some of our businesses.
We expect revenue in the next three upcoming quarters to exceed $3 million on average per quarter, and aggregate revenue for FY '25 (ending June 30, 2025) to be in the $11-12 million range compared to $8.8 million for FY '24 (ended June 30, 2024), a 25-35% increase in annual revenue. This expected growth will be primarily driven by an increase in Spatial Core revenues, as well as potential growth in our other businesses.
Gross Margin for Q1 FY '25 was approximately 79% compared to 62% for Q1 FY '24. The increase was driven by an increase in Spatial Core revenues and higher software license revenues this quarter. On average, we expect our going forward Gross Margin to be in the 60-70% range.
Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q1 FY '25 was approximately $0.46 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $1.29 million for Q1 FY '24.
Our current cash operating expense base (pre revenue) is now less than $1.0 million/month. Given our projected revenues going forward, we expect to generate positive cash flow in each of the three remaining quarters.
The Company's cash and equivalent position as of September 30, 2024 was approximately $1.4 million, with an additional $0.9 million in accounts receivable.
We do not intend to raise capital in the foreseeable future, especially since we expect our operations to generate positive cash and grow our cash balance between.
We continue to maintain a clean capital structure with no debt, no convertible debt and no preferred equity.
For the full detail of our financial results, please refer to our 8K and 10Q filed on 11/14/24.
Recent Business Updates:
During the quarter, we continued to progress toward securing several multi-million dollar enterprise-scale Spatial Computing, Cloud and AI driven Immersive software solutions ("Spatial Core") contracts with multiple Government, DoD and large enterprise customers. The short-term aggregate value for these contracts is in the $5-10 million range. We expect to get confirmation on one of these contracts in December '24 and to receive confirmation on the others in early 2025, due to government budgetary delays.
Entered into a mid-six figure contract with a global water and hygiene infrastructure company for an augmented reality (AR) solution.
Entered into a mid-six figure contract with a global energy company for Immersive content.
Entered into a multi year, mid-six figure contract with a state district for Immersive education.
QReal saw a significant increase in revenue, driven by demand from its largest customer for AR lenses and 3D models.
Strategic Review & QReal Divestiture
In light of Spatial Core's AI and Cloud driven revenues with large DoD entities, our strong pipeline of revenues and our expectation to generate positive cash flows going forward, we believe that there is a sharp disconnect between our intrinsic value and our current public company valuation.
This disconnect has had a significant negative impact on our ability to execute on our growth strategy. As such, the Board of Directors of the Company is exploring various aggressive strategic options to unlock the value inherent in our business and/or assets and may pursue such options during this fiscal year.
As part this strategic review process and our previously announced strategic realignment around Spatial Core and divestiture of non-core assets, effective on October 1, 2024, Glimpse divested the businesses of its wholly owned subsidiary companies QReal, LLC ("QReal") and its related Turkey-based operating entity ("Glimpse Turkey").
Key elements of the divestiture:
Creates approximately $4.0 million of expected net cash value to Glimpse over the next two years, inclusive of $1.2 to $1.5 million in annual cash expense savings (excluding the upside potential from our equity position in the divested entity and/or from the repayment of our senior note).
Simplifies and streamlines Glimpse's operations (approximately 60 less employees) and eliminates Turkey country risk.
No material changes to our expected revenues for fiscal years 2025 and 2026, as Glimpse retains the revenues from QReal's largest customer in full until such time that Glimpse has collected and retained $1.35 million net cash in the aggregate, after taking into account all related operating expenses and fees (the "Milestone"). After satisfaction of the Milestone, Glimpse will receive a monthly cash revenue share for an additional period of 18 months in relation to any revenues generated from this same customer.
Glimpse was issued a $1.56 million Senior Secured Convertible Note in a new and independent entity ("Newco") that will operate QReal's virtual try-on business. Note principal payback is tied directly to revenue collected by Newco (separate from the Milestone).
Newco raised outside capital and Glimpse was issued a minority equity stake in Newco.
We believe that QReal's virtual try-on business has greater growth and success potential as an independent entity outside of Glimpse, potentially creating significant equity value for Glimpse's shareholders in excess of QReal's current equity value within Glimpse.
THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of
As of
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,413,794
$
1,848,295
Accounts receivable
871,493
723,032
Deferred costs/contract assets
320,372
170,781
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
817,088
778,181
Total current assets
3,422,747
3,520,289
Equipment, net
146,728
167,325
Right-of-use assets, net
357,419
452,808
Intangible assets, net
362,326
487,867
Goodwill
10,857,600
10,857,600
Other assets
18,468
72,714
Total assets
$
15,165,288
$
15,558,603
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
221,366
$
181,668
Accrued liabilities
320,669
340,979
Deferred revenue/contract liabilities
447,858
72,788
Lease liabilities, current portion
232,933
364,688
Contingent consideration for acquisitions, current portion
2,914,490
1,467,475
Total current liabilities
4,137,316
2,427,598
Long term liabilities
Contingent consideration for acquisitions, net of current portion
-
1,413,696
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
136,952
178,824
Total liabilities
4,274,268
4,020,118
Commitments and contingencies
-
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 20 million shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 300 million shares authorized; 18,166,217 and 18,158,217 issued and outstanding, respectively
18,166
18,158
Additional paid-in capital
74,926,319
74,559,600
Accumulated deficit
(64,053,465
)
(63,039,273
)
Total stockholders' equity
10,891,020
11,538,485
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
15,165,288
$
15,558,603
THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
2024
2023
Revenue
Software services
$
2,229,257
$
3,012,071
Software license/software as a service
209,112
92,809
Total Revenue
2,438,369
3,104,880
Cost of goods sold
515,303
1,181,509
Gross Profit
1,923,066
1,923,371
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
1,120,522
1,680,787
General and administrative expenses
939,712
1,096,042
Sales and marketing expenses
738,875
813,742
Amortization of acquisition intangible assets
125,541
368,120
Goodwill impairment
-
379,038
Intangible asset impairment
-
513,891
Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration
33,319
(2,757,530
Total operating expenses
2,957,969
2,094,090
Loss from operations before other income
(1,034,903
)
(170,719
Other income
Interest income
20,711
51,276
Net Loss
$
(1,014,192
)
$
(119,443
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.01
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
18,164,217
14,730,386
THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Three Months Ended
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(1,014,192
)
$
(119,443
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Amortization and depreciation
155,594
398,923
Common stock and stock option based compensation for employees and board of directors
366,727
666,620
Accrued non cash performance bonus fair value adjustment
-
(388,734
)
Acquisition contingent consideration fair value adjustment
33,319
(2,757,530
)
Impairment of intangible assets
-
892,929
Issuance of common stock to vendors
-
26,936
Amortization of right-of-use assets
95,389
95,727
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(148,461
)
251,407
Deferred costs/contract assets
(149,591
)
1,834
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(38,907
)
(56,204
)
Other assets
54,246
(1,505
)
Accounts payable
39,698
(29,881
)
Accrued liabilities
(20,310
)
(230,124
)
Deferred revenue/contract liabilities
375,070
(257,879
)
Lease liabilities
(173,627
)
(176,293
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(425,045
)
(1,683,217
)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Purchases of equipment
(9,456
)
(7,030
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(9,456
)
(7,030
)
Cash flows provided by financing activities:
Cash provided by financing activities
-
-
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(434,501
)
(1,690,247
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
1,848,295
5,619,083
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,413,794
$
3,928,836
Non-cash Investing and Financing activities:
Issuance of common stock for satisfaction of contingent liability
$
-
$
127,145
Issuance of common stock for non cash performance bonus
$
-
$
127,145
Lease liabilities arising from right-of-use assets
$
-
$
113,182
Common stock subscription receivable
$
-
$
2,984,001
The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (in $ million):
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
2024
2023
(in millions)
Net loss
$
(1.02
)
$
(0.12
)
Depreciation and amortization
0.16
0.40
EBITDA income (loss)
(0.86
)
0.28
Stock based compensation and vendor expenses
0.37
0.69
Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration
0.03
(2.76
)
Change in fair value of accrued performance bonus
-
(0.39
)
Intangible asset impairment
-
0.89
Adjusted EBITDA loss
$
(0.46
)
$
(1.29
)
