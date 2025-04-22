The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Brightline Interactive Successfully Delivers First Full-Motion Immersive Simulator to the U.S. Navy

Milestone marks a significant achievement in the adaptation of immersive technologies to enhance the capabilities, effectiveness, and safety of the US Military Services

The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality ("VR"), Augmented Reality ("AR") and Spatial Computing software and services, today announced that its subsidiary company Brightline Interactive ("BLI"), a leader in spatial computing, deep tech, and AI integration, successfully delivered the first Brightline Immersive Simulator System to the U.S. Navy.

Brightline's Immersive Simulator System is now ready for use and potentially implemented on a larger scale, providing the U.S. Navy with advanced simulation capabilities that bridge the gap between the real and virtual worlds. This state-of-the-art system incorporates spatial computing elements to enable high-level, cost-effective simulations, ensuring that military personnel can train in realistic and immersive environments.

Tyler Gates, General Manager of Brightline Interactive and Chief Futurist at Glimpse, commented on this achievement, stating: "The successful delivery of the Brightline Immersive Simulator System to the U.S. Navy is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. We are excited to see how this technology will enhance the training and operational capabilities of the US Military."

Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of Glimpse, added, "This milestone is a significant step forward for Brightline Interactive and demonstrates our ability to deliver cutting-edge immersive solutions. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the U.S. Navy and other military branches to drive the future of training and simulation."

About Brightline Interactive

Brightline Interactive (BLI) is the global leader in spatial computing, immersive technologies, deep tech and AI integration. Brightline's accelerated computing platform - SpatialCore - provides cloud-centric synthetic data simulation, digital twins, XR and AI tools for both government and commercial customers. Brightline implements a layered production and business development approach to partnerships, scaled growth and data virtualization. For more information, please visit www.brightlineinteractive.com

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Spatial Computing software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

