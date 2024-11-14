WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Hawaii Department of Health found traces of H5 avian influenza virus in samples collected at a wastewater site in Oahu on November 7.Notably, Hawaii is the only U.S. state which has not reported a case of avian flu in birds or animals.Following the detection, the officials are investigating the matter to identify the source of the virus and implement appropriate protective measures.The health officials assured that the risk of transmission among Hawaiian residents remain low.However, they encouraged public to avoid wild birds, animals, or livestock that are sick or dead, report sick pets or unusual animal deaths to veterinarians, and avoid consuming raw milk.The detection has caused panic among Hawaiian farmers as they are worried about the disease's impact on the agriculture industry of the state.'Any farm that gets the disease, even if it's only one barn on the farm, the entire farm will die. It moves that quickly, so the only way to contain it is to put down the birds,' said Waialua Egg Farm co-owner Michael Sencer to Hawaii News Now.'All of our barn workers go through a shower-in, shower-out,' he explained about the precautionary measures followed in his farm. 'You have to sign an affidavit that you haven't been near poultry for 72 hours. And when you come into the processing plant, you have to go through a chlorine bath with your shoes. Then you have to put on booties, and you have to sign some affidavits.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX