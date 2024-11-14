Evotec SE: Comment on Media Report

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT) (SDAX/TecDAX, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480 (NASDAQ:EVO) With respect to a media report, Evotec SE ("Company") declares that it has received, without prior contact, a non-binding expression of interest from the listed US biotechnology company Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. regarding a takeover offer addressed to the shareholders of the Company with an offer price of EUR 11.00 per share. The Company will carefully analyze this expression of interest, decide on next steps, and inform the capital market in accordance with the legal requirements.

Contact: Volker Braun, EVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49 (0) 151 1940 5058 (m), volker.braun@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec SE

