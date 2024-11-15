Tesla's stock experienced a downturn on Thursday, contrasting sharply with the broader German stock market's positive performance. While the DAX closed up 1.3% at 19,242 points, with technology stocks particularly benefiting from the upbeat sentiment, Tesla failed to ride this wave of optimism. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares fell by 2.0% to $323.72 on the NASDAQ, bucking the trend of its tech sector peers.

AI Boom and Autonomous Ambitions

The artificial intelligence (AI) sector continues to fuel market enthusiasm, with experts projecting its global value to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032. Companies investing in AI hardware and infrastructure are viewed as particularly promising. Despite this favorable outlook for tech companies, Tesla's stock performance lags behind expectations, raising questions about its future positioning in an AI-driven market landscape. CEO Elon Musk remains committed to his vision of autonomous robotaxis, though the company faces significant technological and regulatory hurdles. Analysts forecast earnings per share of $2.42 for Tesla in 2024, with an average price target of $218.88, notably below current trading levels.

