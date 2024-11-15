BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in China was up 5.3 percent on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - slowing from 5.4 percent in September and missing expectations for 5.5 percent.Retail sales jumped an annual 4.8 percent, beating forecasts for 3.8 percent and up sharply from 3.2 percent in the previous month.Fixed Asset Investment rose 3.4 percent on year, missing expectations for 3.5 percent but unchanged from a month earlier.The jobless rate came in at 5.0 percent, beneath expectations for 5.1 percent - which would have been unchanged from September.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX