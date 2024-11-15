Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.11.2024 05:10 Uhr
121 Leser
Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion and Lantmännen Create Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Development of Plant-Based Proteins

Finanznachrichten News

Agreement expands both companies' capabilities in servicing a fast-growing and evolving alternative protein market

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Nov. 14, 2024Incorporatedis an agricultural cooperative and Northern Europe's leading player in agriculture, bioenergy, food and ingredients. The collaboration will begin with the fulfillment of European market needs for competitive, sustainably sourced, and high quality pea protein isolates and various facets of sales, product innovation, and process enhancement.

Lantmännen will invest more than 100 million euros in a state-of-the-art factory in Sweden, while partnering with Ingredion to develop a differentiated portfolio of plant-based protein isolates based on yellow peas. Construction of the production plant will be completed in 2027.

"By joining forces with Lantmännen, we are expanding our footprint in the European market. This marks a significant milestone in our strategy to solidify our position as a global leader in the plant-based protein industry," said Mike O'Riordan, Ingredion's senior vice president of texture and healthful solutions in EMEA. "This partnership allows us to leverage our combined strengths to deliver superior, sustainably sourced pea protein isolates that meet the evolving needs of the global market."

"Partnering with Ingredion is a game-changer for us," said Lars-Gunnar Edh, executive vice president of the Lantmännen Energy Sector and CEO of Lantmännen Biorefineries. "Ingredion's extensive market reach and deep expertise in process engineering and product development perfectly complements our vertically integrated production capabilities. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the plant-based protein market with innovative, high-quality pea protein isolates."

Learn more about what's next in plant-based proteins at Food Ingredients Europe on 19-21 November 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany. Visit with Ingredion at booth 3.1H90and Lantmännen at booth 4.2 H53.

ABOUT INGREDION

Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest Company news.

ABOUT LANTMÄNNEN

Lantmännen is an agricultural cooperative and Northern Europe's leader in agriculture, machinery, bioenergy and food products. Owned by 18,000 Swedish farmers, we have 12,000 employees, operations in over 20 countries and an annual turnover of over $7 billion. Our company is founded on the knowledge and values acquired through generations of farmers. With research, development and operations throughout the value chain, together we take responsibility from field to fork. www.lantmannen.com

TRADE MEDIA CONTACTS

Ingredion EMEA: Thomas Embleton, Tel: +44

Lantmännen's press office: Tel: 010 556 88 00, E-mail: press@lantmannen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd5f3645-1c0b-4384-a041-fed8e0e4553d


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
