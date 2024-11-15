TOKYO, Nov 15, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Resorttrust Group and Mitsubishi Corporation ("MC") have agreed to conduct a joint study of opportunities in the medical tourism sector. Under this agreement, MC and Resorttrust Group company Advanced medical care Inc.("AMC") will evaluate the establishment of a joint venture company to facilitate medical tourism to Japan and globally promote the country's advanced medical screening technologies and healthcare services.Rapid population growth and economic development in Asia have raised awareness of lifestyle-related diseases and preventive healthcare, which has in turn driven up demand for high-precision medical screenings and treatments. Resorttrust Group and MC aim to capitalizing on this growing demand by promoting medical tourism to Japan, which is renowned for its abundant medical facilities, advanced screening technologies, and high-quality healthcare services. Our objectives are to help extend worldwide healthy life expectancy and create new economic value by leveraging both the growth of Japan's healthcare-related industries and the revitalization of its local economies.In addition to providing administrative support for its Group's medical facilities, Resorttrust's know-how extends to healthcare technologies and services, as well as hotel and other tourism operations. MC brings to the table a global network of business partners, digital-transformation (DX) capabilities, and solutions for healthcare providers. This new joint venture will combine our companies' respective expertise to accomplish the following aims:1. Strengthen overseas marketing of Japanese medical services2. Develop inbound patient referral schemes for domestic medical institutions3. Take advantage of medical-facility DX to accelerate the establishment of inbound patient acceptance systemsMC and Resorttrust Group are confident that success in these initiatives will encourage global applications of Japan's medical services. Looking further to the future, our goal is to develop businesses that are invested in the mental and physical well-being of people all over the world, including wellness-tourism services that deliver Japanese health culture and traditional culture experiences.As part of this joint study, we will conduct the following verification activities at several facilities, including Nihonbashi Muromachi Mitsui Tower Midtown Clinic and Tokyo Tower Midtown Clinic, which are operated by AMC:- Market research in Asian countries for the global expansion of Japanese medical screening technologies and healthcare services- Analysis of current challenges and enhancement measures related to inbound patient referral processes- Effectiveness evaluation of AI-powered multilingual communication tools specialized for medical services, developed in collaboration with the MC Group companies, Industry One, Inc. and MC Digital, Inc.About Resorttrust, Inc.Resorttrust Group's core business includes membership-based resort hotels and hotel restaurant operations. In 1994, the group expanded into the medical /healthcare sector by launching a membership-based comprehensive medical club. Today, the group has broadened its healthcare solutions beyond medical screenings into treatment services. The group's subsidiary, Cancer Intelligence Care Systems, Inc., is developing an accelerator-based neutron irradiation system for Boron Neutron Capture Therapy, aiming to provide cancer treatments with reduced patient burden. Additionally, Resorttrust Group provides operational support to facilities offering advanced cancer immunotherapy and stem cell treatments for conditions such as arteriosclerosis, joint pain, and frailty prevention and improvement. https://www.resorttrust.co.jp/About Advanced Medical Care Inc.Consulting for medical and health screening business, support for medical facility management, education and training of medical personnel and assistants, sales of cosmetics and supplements. https://www.amcare.co.jp/About Mitsubishi CorporationMC develops diversified businesses in a wide range of industries through its eight groups: Environmental Energy, Materials Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development & Infrastructure, Mobility, Food Industry, S.L.C. (Smart-Life Creation), and Power Solution. https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/Source: Mitsubishi CorporationCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.