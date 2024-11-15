LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz (SDZNY) said that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Afqlir (aflibercept) 2 mg vial kit and pre-filled syringe for intravitreal injection, a biosimilar to reference medicine Eylea.Afqlir is indicated to treat various retinal diseases, including neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), aiming to prevent disease-related blindness.Launch is expected as of the fourth quarter of 2025.Afqlir is indicated to improve and maintain visual acuity in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), macular oedema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), diabetic macular oedema (DME) and myopic choroidal neovascularisation (mCNV).For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX