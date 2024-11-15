THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Aegon Ltd. (AGN.L), a financial services holding company, Friday issued its trading update for the third quarter. The company also announced its plan to buy back 150 million euros of shares, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.Operating capital generation (OCG) for Aegon was 336 million euros before holding funding and operating expenses for the third quarter, compared with 354 million euros in the prior year period.For the full year, the company now sees OCG of about 1.2 billion euros, up from the previous outlook of 1.1 billion euros.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX