U. S. Customs and Border Protection blocked Maxeon products despite "having provided clear and objective evidence" of a compliant supply chain. From pv magazine USA Solar panels shipped from a Mexico factory by manufacturer Maxeon Solar have been blocked from entry to the U. S. market by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP). In early September, Maxeon reported that CBP detained solar panels imported from its module factories in Ensenada and Mexicali, Mexico, for the first time. The company explained that the US authorities were trying to determine whether the panels comply with the UFLPA. Maxeon has ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...