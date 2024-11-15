Regulatory News:

At its meeting of November 13, 2024, the Board of Directors of Valerio Therapeutics S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALVIO), ("Valerio Therapeutics" or the "Company") decided to appoint Mr Julien Miara as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Valerio Therapeutics, succeeding Ms Shefali Argawal, effective immediately.

Future evolutions related to the Company's governance will be announced at a later date.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241114125852/en/

Contacts:

Valerio Therapeutics

Investor Relations

ir@valeriotx.com

France: +33 (0) 1 70 38 33 99

U.S.: +1 617 366 1022