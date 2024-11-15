Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2024
Solarbetriebene Krypto-Strategie lässt Aktie an einem Tag um 100% steigen
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
15.11.24
08:18 Uhr
2,165 Euro
+0,020
+0,93 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
15.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
111 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
15 November 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 14 November 2024 it purchased a total of 87,383 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           52,681     34,702 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.170     GBP1.810 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.140     GBP1.784 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.158496    GBP1.798286

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,459,352 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2652       2.155         XDUB      08:24:37      00072404855TRLO0 
2527       2.155         XDUB      08:24:40      00072404862TRLO0 
1635       2.155         XDUB      08:24:40      00072404863TRLO0 
5877       2.145         XDUB      08:50:52      00072405869TRLO0 
6714       2.140         XDUB      08:50:52      00072405871TRLO0 
1000       2.165         XDUB      09:12:28      00072406974TRLO0 
1000       2.165         XDUB      09:14:29      00072407045TRLO0 
1000       2.165         XDUB      09:14:29      00072407046TRLO0 
1000       2.165         XDUB      09:14:29      00072407047TRLO0 
894       2.165         XDUB      09:15:16      00072407082TRLO0 
1938       2.165         XDUB      09:15:17      00072407083TRLO0 
1597       2.165         XDUB      09:15:23      00072407085TRLO0 
1000       2.170         XDUB      09:30:08      00072407794TRLO0 
1000       2.170         XDUB      09:31:08      00072407838TRLO0 
5905       2.165         XDUB      09:39:33      00072408129TRLO0 
2900       2.165         XDUB      09:39:33      00072408130TRLO0 
1000       2.165         XDUB      09:39:33      00072408131TRLO0 
6432       2.160         XDUB      09:42:05      00072408252TRLO0 
523       2.170         XDUB      10:02:32      00072408888TRLO0 
3100       2.170         XDUB      10:02:32      00072408889TRLO0 
2987       2.170         XDUB      10:02:32      00072408890TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2579       179.60        XLON      08:24:03      00072404778TRLO0 
264       179.60        XLON      08:24:03      00072404779TRLO0 
783       179.40        XLON      08:24:37      00072404852TRLO0 
1873       179.40        XLON      08:24:37      00072404853TRLO0 
56        179.40        XLON      08:24:37      00072404854TRLO0 
2752       178.40        XLON      08:50:52      00072405870TRLO0 
335       180.20        XLON      09:26:59      00072407663TRLO0 
1398       180.20        XLON      09:26:59      00072407664TRLO0 
279       180.20        XLON      09:26:59      00072407665TRLO0 
168       180.20        XLON      09:26:59      00072407666TRLO0 
733       180.20        XLON      09:26:59      00072407667TRLO0 
279       180.20        XLON      09:26:59      00072407668TRLO0 
632       180.20        XLON      09:26:59      00072407669TRLO0 
375       180.20        XLON      09:26:59      00072407670TRLO0 
699       180.20        XLON      09:26:59      00072407671TRLO0 
170       180.20        XLON      09:26:59      00072407672TRLO0 
640       180.20        XLON      09:26:59      00072407673TRLO0 
2883       179.80        XLON      09:39:33      00072408128TRLO0 
3179       179.20        XLON      09:42:05      00072408251TRLO0 
2143       179.00        XLON      09:42:05      00072408253TRLO0 
1290       180.00        XLON      09:50:38      00072408553TRLO0 
258       180.00        XLON      09:50:38      00072408554TRLO0 
2793       180.20        XLON      10:02:32      00072408887TRLO0 
1831       180.20        XLON      10:02:32      00072408891TRLO0 
872       180.20        XLON      10:02:32      00072408892TRLO0 
128       180.20        XLON      10:02:32      00072408893TRLO0 
871       180.20        XLON      10:02:32      00072408895TRLO0 
663       180.40        XLON      10:35:23      00072410220TRLO0 
279       181.00        XLON      10:58:56      00072411113TRLO0 
91        181.00        XLON      10:58:56      00072411114TRLO0 
745       181.00        XLON      10:58:56      00072411115TRLO0 
7        181.00        XLON      13:40:26      00072415782TRLO0 
7        181.00        XLON      13:40:26      00072415783TRLO0 
1237       181.00        XLON      13:44:51      00072415908TRLO0 
1410       181.00        XLON      13:50:51      00072416145TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  359246 
EQS News ID:  2030593 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2030593&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
