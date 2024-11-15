DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 15-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 November 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 14 November 2024 it purchased a total of 87,383 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 52,681 34,702 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.170 GBP1.810 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.140 GBP1.784 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.158496 GBP1.798286

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,459,352 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2652 2.155 XDUB 08:24:37 00072404855TRLO0 2527 2.155 XDUB 08:24:40 00072404862TRLO0 1635 2.155 XDUB 08:24:40 00072404863TRLO0 5877 2.145 XDUB 08:50:52 00072405869TRLO0 6714 2.140 XDUB 08:50:52 00072405871TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 09:12:28 00072406974TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 09:14:29 00072407045TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 09:14:29 00072407046TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 09:14:29 00072407047TRLO0 894 2.165 XDUB 09:15:16 00072407082TRLO0 1938 2.165 XDUB 09:15:17 00072407083TRLO0 1597 2.165 XDUB 09:15:23 00072407085TRLO0 1000 2.170 XDUB 09:30:08 00072407794TRLO0 1000 2.170 XDUB 09:31:08 00072407838TRLO0 5905 2.165 XDUB 09:39:33 00072408129TRLO0 2900 2.165 XDUB 09:39:33 00072408130TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 09:39:33 00072408131TRLO0 6432 2.160 XDUB 09:42:05 00072408252TRLO0 523 2.170 XDUB 10:02:32 00072408888TRLO0 3100 2.170 XDUB 10:02:32 00072408889TRLO0 2987 2.170 XDUB 10:02:32 00072408890TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2579 179.60 XLON 08:24:03 00072404778TRLO0 264 179.60 XLON 08:24:03 00072404779TRLO0 783 179.40 XLON 08:24:37 00072404852TRLO0 1873 179.40 XLON 08:24:37 00072404853TRLO0 56 179.40 XLON 08:24:37 00072404854TRLO0 2752 178.40 XLON 08:50:52 00072405870TRLO0 335 180.20 XLON 09:26:59 00072407663TRLO0 1398 180.20 XLON 09:26:59 00072407664TRLO0 279 180.20 XLON 09:26:59 00072407665TRLO0 168 180.20 XLON 09:26:59 00072407666TRLO0 733 180.20 XLON 09:26:59 00072407667TRLO0 279 180.20 XLON 09:26:59 00072407668TRLO0 632 180.20 XLON 09:26:59 00072407669TRLO0 375 180.20 XLON 09:26:59 00072407670TRLO0 699 180.20 XLON 09:26:59 00072407671TRLO0 170 180.20 XLON 09:26:59 00072407672TRLO0 640 180.20 XLON 09:26:59 00072407673TRLO0 2883 179.80 XLON 09:39:33 00072408128TRLO0 3179 179.20 XLON 09:42:05 00072408251TRLO0 2143 179.00 XLON 09:42:05 00072408253TRLO0 1290 180.00 XLON 09:50:38 00072408553TRLO0 258 180.00 XLON 09:50:38 00072408554TRLO0 2793 180.20 XLON 10:02:32 00072408887TRLO0 1831 180.20 XLON 10:02:32 00072408891TRLO0 872 180.20 XLON 10:02:32 00072408892TRLO0 128 180.20 XLON 10:02:32 00072408893TRLO0 871 180.20 XLON 10:02:32 00072408895TRLO0 663 180.40 XLON 10:35:23 00072410220TRLO0 279 181.00 XLON 10:58:56 00072411113TRLO0 91 181.00 XLON 10:58:56 00072411114TRLO0 745 181.00 XLON 10:58:56 00072411115TRLO0 7 181.00 XLON 13:40:26 00072415782TRLO0 7 181.00 XLON 13:40:26 00072415783TRLO0 1237 181.00 XLON 13:44:51 00072415908TRLO0 1410 181.00 XLON 13:50:51 00072416145TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 359246 EQS News ID: 2030593 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2030593&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)