Garo AB: GARO recruits Jonas Klarén as new President and CEO

GARO has recruited Jonas Klarén as its new President and CEO. Jonas Klarén's most recent position was as CEO of Infratek Sverige AB, which is part of the French VINCI Group, listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Jonas has extensive experience from the energy and power supply industry and has successfully developed Infratek within VINCI Energies. He also worked at ABB earlier in his career and he holds an M.Sc. in Electric Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg. Jonas will assume his position as President and CEO as soon as possible, but in six months at the latest.

"GARO has a strong brand and a unique position in being able to offer customized solutions in both power supply and E-mobility. I am looking forward to the opportunity of working with the organization to develop businesses in Sweden and internationally," says Jonas Klarén.

"We are very happy that Jonas Klarén will be our new President and CEO and we wish him a warm welcome to GARO. Jonas has a suitable background and fitting qualities for the task of developing GARO's potential to create profitable growth in both of the Group's business areas: GARO Electrification and GARO E-mobility," says Rickard Blomqvist, Chairman.

