Garo AB: Niklas Rönnäng leaves GARO E-mobility

Niklas Rönnäng has decided to step down from his role as Head of GARO E-mobility. CEO Jonas Klarén will temporarily assume responsibility for the GARO E-mobility business area.

In connection with Niklas Rönnäng, responsible for GARO E-mobility, leaving his position for other assignments, GARO is making an organizational change. Daniel Emilsson, Business Area Manager for GARO Electrification, will also take the role as Country Director Sweden with the task of develop and advance a more integrated and market-oriented sales organization.



To further streamline and simplify the structure within GARO, parts of the Swedish operations within GARO E-mobility will be coordinated with the rest of the Swedish business operations. The aim is to increase collaboration in order to capitalise on synergies and business opportunities within E-mobility and power supply.



Daniel Emilsson, with 18 years of experience at GARO in various leadership roles, will assume responsibility for the entire Swedish Sales organisation.



Niklas Rönnäng is leaving his role this August. We would like to thank Niklas for his dedication and valuable contributions during a period of significant development and change.

"We are bringing our strengths in Sweden together by uniting two organizations into one, with Daniel as the natural choice to lead it. This change gives us greater opportunities for long-term growth and enables us to act more swiftly in a challenging market. I will personally take on direct responsibility for the GARO E-mobility business area, with the goal of driving continued stabilization and providing clear direction for the future," says Jonas Klarén, CEO of GARO.

Daniel Emilsson and Jonas Klarén will take up their new roles immediately.

