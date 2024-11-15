BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at RMB165.65 million, or RMB0.129 per share. This compares with RMB175.03 million, or RMB0.130 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, RLX Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB258.16 million or RMB0.200 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.6% to RMB756.29 million from RMB498.93 million last year.RLX Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): RMB165.65 Mln. vs. RMB175.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB0.129 vs. RMB0.130 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB756.29 Mln vs. RMB498.93 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX