NIBE Industrier AB: NIBE Industrier AB (publ), Interim Report 3, 2024

SALES amounted to SEK 29,496 (34,993) million

OPERATING PROFIT amounted to SEK 1,002 (5,381) million

ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT was SEK 2,097 (5,381) million

PROFIT AFTER NET FINANCIAL ITEMS amounted to SEK 111 (4,953) million

ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER NET FINANCIAL ITEMS was SEK 1,206 (4,953) million

PROFIT AFTER TAX amounted to SEK -212 (3,817) million

ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX was SEK 691 (3,817) million

EARNINGS per share before and after dilution, based on the average number of shares outstanding during the period, amounted to SEK -0.10 (1.89)

EARNINGS per share adjusted for items affecting comparability before and after dilution, based on the average number of shares outstanding during the period, amounted to SEK 0.34 (1.89)

ACTION PLAN under way

This information is information that NIBE Industrier is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-11-15 08:00 CET.

Attachment:

https://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/ae89bee492b51b2adbc9e0d8594f7a1fe