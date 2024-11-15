NIBE Industrier AB: NIBE Industrier AB (publ), Interim Report 3, 2024

- SALES amounted to SEK 29,496 (34,993) million
- OPERATING PROFIT amounted to SEK 1,002 (5,381) million
- ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT was SEK 2,097 (5,381) million
- PROFIT AFTER NET FINANCIAL ITEMS amounted to SEK 111 (4,953) million
- ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER NET FINANCIAL ITEMS was SEK 1,206 (4,953) million
- PROFIT AFTER TAX amounted to SEK -212 (3,817) million
- ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX was SEK 691 (3,817) million
- EARNINGS per share before and after dilution, based on the average number of shares outstanding during the period, amounted to SEK -0.10 (1.89)
- EARNINGS per share adjusted for items affecting comparability before and after dilution, based on the average number of shares outstanding during the period, amounted to SEK 0.34 (1.89)
- ACTION PLAN under way
This information is information that NIBE Industrier is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-11-15 08:00 CET.
